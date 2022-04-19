Soludo Appoints Channels TV’s Agbata, Seven Others As Aides

Channels Television anchor of the programme Tech Trends Chukwuemeka Agbata, has been appointed as the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of the ICT agency in Anambra State.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Paul Nwosu, announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Agbata is on the fresh list of appointees by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Also on the list is popular actor, Director and Producer Bob-Manuel Udokwu who has been appointed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.