NECO Reschedules National Common Entrance Examination

The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admissions into federal unity colleges has been postponed.

NCEE scheduled the examinations for 23rd April 2022 but is now scheduled to hold for May 7.

The postponement was due to the low registration of candidates and the new dates announced; giving more parents and guardians the opportunity to register their wards for the examination.

In a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations Divison, Azeez Sani, he enjoined “… candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to download the new Examination TimeTable from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng”, the statement added.