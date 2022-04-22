Police Declare 12 Wanted Over Killings In Isu-Aniocha, Anambra

Police authorities have declared 12 persons wanted in connection with the violence in Isu-Aniocha, a community in Awka North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement on Friday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“The police force hereby declares wanted the following 12 persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, an act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, housebreaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria,” the statement said.

Adejobi listed the suspects to include Edward Okoye (aka Stone), Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu, Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo, and Chukwujekwu Okoye.

“The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m,” it added.

According to the police spokesman, Okoye had on January 19, 2019, in conjunction with others shot two men dead – one Ifeanyi Anazoba (aka Ichafu) and one Chukwuebuka Amodo (aka Mutum) at a burial function in Umuzuocha Town Hall in Awka South LGA.

He added that the suspects beheaded the duo and burnt their bodies beyond recognition, as well as kidnapped two others and vandalised two properties valued at over N1.2 billion.

Adejobi stated that the suspects also attacked and brutalised some mobile police officers detailed to restore calm to the community.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, urges all well-meaning members of the general public to assist the police with useful information which would facilitate their arrest and ensure they are brought to justice,” the statement said.

“It further assures that justice would not just be done in the matter but would be seen by all parties in the matter, to have been done as the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the ugly and criminal incident.”