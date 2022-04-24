Verstappen Wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday leading home teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two.

Lando Norris in a McLaren was third while championship leader Charles Leclerc, who started from second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, was only sixth in his Ferrari.

It was a second win of the season for Verstappen after his triumph in Saudi Arabia.

“We were on it. As a team we did everything well. I think this 1-2 is deserved,” said the Dutchman.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton endured another miserable outing, finishing a lowly 13th while Mercedes teammate George Russell was fourth.

AFP