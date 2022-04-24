Advertisement

Verstappen Wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Channels Television  
Updated April 24, 2022

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen holds the winner’s trophy as he celebrates on the podium after the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, on April 24, 2022. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

 

World champion Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday leading home teammate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two.

Lando Norris in a McLaren was third while championship leader Charles Leclerc, who started from second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, was only sixth in his Ferrari.

It was a second win of the season for Verstappen after his triumph in Saudi Arabia.

“We were on it. As a team we did everything well. I think this 1-2 is deserved,” said the Dutchman.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton endured another miserable outing, finishing a lowly 13th while Mercedes teammate George Russell was fourth.

