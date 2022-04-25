Advertisement

Russia Shoots Down Two Ukrainian Drones Near Border –  Governor

Updated April 25, 2022
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. The picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military. Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

 

Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones near the border overnight, a regional governor said Monday.

“Today at 4:15 am Russian air defence crews shot down two Ukrainian drones” in the Rylsky district on the border with Ukraine, Kursk region governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

“There are no casualties, injuries, or damage. The situation is completely under control.”

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s emergency situations ministry said a large fuel depot was on fire in the town of Bryansk, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Rylsk.

There was no immediate evidence of a link between the two incidents.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of launching strikes on its soil, warning that in response Moscow’s troops will intensify attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

At the beginning of April, the governor of the Belgorod region, which is also close to the Ukraine border, said that Kyiv helicopters had fired at a fuel depot there.

AFP



