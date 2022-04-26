Buhari Hosts Political Party Leaders, Seeks Support To Defeat Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hosted the leadership of political parties at an Iftar dinner in Abuja, calling for support to defeat the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

According to a statement issued by the presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, the President described insecurity as a common enemy bedevilling the country.

He, therefore, asked all political parties in the country to keep elections and election-related differences aside and join the administration’s drive to win the war against insecurity.

“Without mass, popular support to our hard-working Armed Forces, it will take us much longer to finish off the successful war we are waging against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping. Our country must be kept safe for progress and prosperity to be entrenched,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

“I look forward to seeing the reflection of this spirit in the relationship between the parties and the government, especially as the electioneering season will soon be on us.”

Buhari recounted that last week the National Executive Committee ( NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had tremendous success at its meeting, ending with a clear message that the party will continue to push for the establishment of democratic principles at all levels.

He said, “Today, we can proudly say that we have a political system that allows political parties of all views and persuasions, reflecting the diversity of our nation to co-exist, and contest for elections at all levels of government without fear or institutional bias and pressure.”

On ease of doing business in the country, President Buhari told captains of industry and political leaders at the dinner that his administration has done exceedingly well in improving the business climate, urging the private sector to complement the government’s effort in poverty reduction and job creation for the young people.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, urged leaders of political parties to make firm commitments towards peaceful and successful 2023 general elections and challenged them to work in unison to achieve the purpose.

Adamu said as leaders, leadership demands that they take responsibility in ensuring peace and stability and inspiring the party faithful and Nigerians to conform to the laws of the land in matters relating to electioneering and the elections.