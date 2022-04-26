Buhari Receives Adesina In Abuja, Harps On Food Security

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina at the State House in Abuja.

Their talks centred on food security for Nigeria.

President Buhari applauded the $1.5 billion African Emergency Food plan developed by the AfDB, which is awaiting ratification by its board.

The plan was developed to forestall food crisis in Africa owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

According to the President, “We are very much aware of the need for food security, and to encourage our local farmers, that was why we closed our borders for about two years to curb smuggling. We made some progress.”

The AfDB boss also informed the President of the bank’s prediction that Africa will lose $11 billion worth of owing to a fertiliser crisis expected to diminish food production by about 20 percent.

Ayade joins race

Meanwhile, the President also met with Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who visited albeit privately; Governor Aminu Tambuwa of Sokoto, a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, the only APC Governor in the South-South.

In a chat with State House correspondents, Governor Ayade revealed his presidential aspiration.

Fielding questions from correspondents, the Governor said he has respect for former President Goodluck Jonathan, noting that if it is the decision of the APC to field him as its candidate, he would support him.

Should he become President in 2023, the Governor hinges his focus on the tripartite areas of security, economy and power.