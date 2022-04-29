‘I Will Miss Him’: Osinbajo Visits Oyo To Pay Respect To Alaafin

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo on Friday to pay his respects to Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

According to a statement signed by spokesperson Laolu Akande, the Vice President described the late royal father as “a philosopher king.”

“He understood the place of the correct representation of the history, heritage and political economy of a people in imbuing self-worth and self-esteem in the people and by such means, the building of a proud and patriotic people,” Osinbajo said, as quoted in the statement.

READ ALSO: Buhari Mourns ‘Remarkable’ Alaafin Of Oyo

“In his writings and speeches, he argued vigorously that the Oyo system of governance and especially the relationship between the Alaafin and the Oye Mesi was a precursor to the concepts of the rule of law and separation of powers made popular by Dicey and Montesquieu.

“I will miss the times I spent with him in Ibadan and Abuja debating sundry national and international issues. I have always come away with the impression that the monarchy may have hidden away one of the best minds of this generation. But his books and articles at least help us to get a second-hand feel of his remarkable intellect and erudition.

“My sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Governor and the people of Oyo State and all of us who mourn his passing. May his memory remain blessed.”