VIDEO: Fayemi Visits Soludo In Awka, Passes Vote Of Confidence

Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) Kayode Fayemi says he has no doubt that Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, will bring about new innovation in the state’s administration.

Governor Fayemi made the comment when he paid a courtesy call on Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

Meanwhile, Soludo believes it is high time progressives in the country come together to fashion out a plan that would hasten the country’s development.