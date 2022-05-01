Workers’ Day: We Will Continue To Priritise Workers’ Welfare – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured workers in the state that his administration will continue to prioritise their welfare.

Obaseki gave the assurance in a statement to mark the 2022 Workers’ Day on May 1, adding that things have continued to improve since the onset of his administration.

He attributed this to the state’s e-governance strategies, noting that it has improved work processes in the state, automating government systems and ensuring quality service delivery to the Edo people.

“As we mark Workers’ Day, I would like to appreciate workers in the state for their commitment to duty and diligence, which is responsible for the achievements recorded by my administration thus far. Edo people are, today, better off with the improved services provided by workers.

“In the last six years, we have ensured that workers in Edo State are provided with the right environment, tools, and encouraged to deliver optimal services to the people. From reconstructing office buildings, such as the Blocks C & D of the Secretariat Complex to the introduction of e-governance systems and robust welfare packages, workers have experienced a dramatic change in the conditions in which they work in the state.

“The e-governance system makes sure that our workforce is globally competitive and provides top-of-the-range services to the people. The transformation we are witnessing will ensure that the people are better served in the long run.

“It is also impressive that they have paid back in kind by delivering on their roles and responsibilities, which has created the atmosphere for the success of the reforms we have implemented.”

The governor noted that the state will continue to place the interest of workers at the front burner of its institutional reforms, noting that continuous professional development at the John Odigie Oyegun Training Academy will equip them with skills to deepen the reforms in the state.

“We are very intentional about the need to ensure that the reforms we have introduced are sustained and outlive our administration. This is why we introduced the professional development plank in our reform agenda and are sure that these institutional frameworks will ensure that the changes we have introduced stand the test of time in the interest of workers and the development of the state.”