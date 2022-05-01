Nigerian Air Force Boosts Manpower With Additional 1,549 Personnel

The Nigerian Air Force has graduated another set of 1,549 recruits of the Basic Military Training Course and 49 officers as part of efforts to boost the manpower needs of the military in the fight against insurgency.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, other service Chiefs, National Assembly members and the representative of the Kaduna State Government attended the passing out parade of the recruits which held at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna State at the weekend.

Addressing the new recruits and officers, General Irabor asked them not to see their enlistment into the military profession as just another job, but one that requires absolute discipline, loyalty, hard work, and all seriousness, especially at this crucial time when the Nation is battling the challenges of insecurity on several fronts.

“As such, you are expected to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people and ensure that they can live in peace and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear. Such a noble service demands extraordinary courage, commitment, and patriotism, and Nigeria will continue to count on you and demand such qualities from you.

‘”I, therefore, encourage the graduands, and indeed all personnel, to ensure optimal utilisation of resources while subordinating their interests to those of the Service and the Nation. Above all, you must exhibit the core values of Integrity, service before self and excellence for which the Nigerian Air Force is known,” General Irabor said.