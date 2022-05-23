Insecurity: This Govt Will Not Rest Until Peace Is Fully Restored In Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-echoed his government’s resolve to restore peace to every part of the country.

Buhari said this on Monday during the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day/Reunion 2022 held at the NAF base in Kano.

“This government would not rest until peace and security are fully restored to our nation,” he said in his speech.

The President, who congratulated the NAF and other security agencies for their sacrifices toward peace, assured of his government’s continued support.

“I want to assure you that your sacrifices are well appreciated by Nigerians,” Buhari stated.

READ ALSO: Insecurity In South East Politically-Motivated But Not Imported, Says Umahi

Willingness To Do More

He urged them to remain resolute and committed to their duty. His government, he said, invested much in equipping NAF, which has yielded results, and would do even more.

“In furtherance of our drive to continue to modernise the Armed Forces, we would continue to do more to support the Air Force,” Buhari told the gathering.

“To this end, we have approved the procurement of more fleet forms such as the Beechcraft, some modern helicopter gunships, and UAVs for the Nigerian Air Force to enable it to man our airspace more effectively.

“Rest assured that in our government, we are willing to do even more to ensure the provision of the requisite support and the encouragement to overcome various security challenges.”

The President promised to enhance the welfare of NAF personnel and expressed confidence that Nigeria’s security challenges would soon be a thing of the past.

Monday’s event was attended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, service chiefs, the leadership of the National Assembly, and traditional rulers among others.

Earlier, the President had visited the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero to commiserate with him over the explosion that rocked the state last week. He was accompanied by Governor Ganduje.