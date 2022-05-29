Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Lecturer, Abduct Two Of His Daughters

Channels Television  
Updated May 29, 2022
Suspected terrorists abducted an unspecified number of traders travelling along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari Road
A graphical illustration of gunmen.

 

Gunmen have killed a lecturer, a Zakari Kigbu who before his demise worked with the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia in Nasarawa state.

The gunmen also abducted two of his daughters during the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident to Channel Television on Sunday.

He said” We got a distress call at about 12:20 am about the attack and reacted swiftly by mobilising our patrol teams and the military to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had been shot in his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead while his two daughters were abducted to an unknown destination.”

Nansel added that “The command has commenced an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

The commissioner of Police has since visited the scene, condoled with the bereaved and assured the family of the victim that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out and no stone will be left unturned in order to rescue the abducted victims.



