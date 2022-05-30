Kaduna Train Attack: Ango Abdullahi’s Son, Other Victims Seek FG’s Help

One of the victims of the March 28 Kaduna train attack, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, who is the son of the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, has appealed to the Federal Government to come to their rescue by yielding to the demands of their abductors before they will stayer to harm them.

In a fresh video released by terrorists, Sadiq Abdullahi, flanked by other hostages including women, lamented that their condition is deteriorating by the day while in the custody of the terrorists, hence the need for the Federal Government to hasten up and ensure they are released.

In the new video, the men victims are subjected to kneel down while the women sit on the mat, with masked terrorists carrying an AK-47, giving them orders on what to do.

A female victim, who claims to be a classmate of Vice-President Osinbajo at the Nigerian Law School, appeals to the government to speed up their release and also expressed fear over the condition of his son who she said is suffering from sickle cell anemia.

Terrorists suspected to be members of the Ansaru group bombed an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train on March 28 in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing eight people.

The terrorists also injured 26 passengers and took away 62 others to an unknown destination during the attack.