Victor Umeh Dumps APGA For Labour Party, Clinches Anambra Central Senatorial Ticket

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh has dumped the party for the Labour Party.

On Friday, he clinched the party’s ticket for the Anambra Central senatorial seat for the 2023 general elections after participating in Labour’s primary election.

Umeh will battle Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APGA’s Dozie Nwankwo and Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe of All Progressives Congress in the main election next year.

READ ALSO: Abiodun Wouldn’t Have Been Ogun Governor Without Me – Tinubu

This is coming few days after ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi resigned from the PDP where he was aspiring to contest for president.

Obi is now Labour’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Both Obi and Umeh are from Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.