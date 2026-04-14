Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Atiku Attend ADC National Convention In Abuja

Prominent opposition figures, including Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were in attendance on Tuesday as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) held its National Convention in Abuja.

The convention, held at the Rainbow Events Centre, brought together over 3,000 delegates and key political stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Other notable attendees included Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola and ADC National Chairman, David Mark.

The event, themed “So the Nation May Work”, focused on strengthening party unity, restructuring its leadership framework and outlining strategies for the 2027 polls.

The convention is also expected to include plans to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) and conclude outstanding state congresses.

READ ALSO: Tight Security As ADC Holds National Convention In Abuja

Security was heightened around the venue, while accreditation continued throughout the day as delegates arrived from across the country.

Despite earlier setbacks, including the alleged denial of access to preferred venues such as the Eagle Square and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the convention proceeded as scheduled.

Party leaders alleged external interference in the venue selection process, a claim that further heightened political tensions surrounding the event.

The gathering also took place amid an ongoing leadership dispute within the party, with factions led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala Gombe both claiming the party’s leadership.

In response to the internal crisis and pending litigation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended formal recognition of either faction.

The ADC was adopted as a coalition platform in July 2025 to unite opposition forces to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.