Insecurity: Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Kogi

A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Christopher Onotu has been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Kogi State.

The abduction took place on Saturday night at Onotu’s church in Obangede, Okehi Local Government Area.

The abductors reportedly made their way into the Church’s vicarage at about 9pm on Saturday evening and burgled the window through which they entered the priest’s room and whisked him away.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct Several Passengers In Kwara

Onotu’s absence was not sensed till the following day when parishioners came to the church for the first morning mass.

A member of the Church disclosed that the hoodlums went away with the priest’s car and his sim cards but dropped his two phones.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, William Ayah stated that every thing is currently being done to rescue the priest from the enclaves of his abductors.

The police however, did not reveal what they know about the kidnappers and if any contact had been made with regards to a ransom.