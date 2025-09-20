Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest In Enugu

Gunmen have reportedly assassinated a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya, the parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Eha-Ndiagu, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday evening while the cleric was returning to his parish along the Eha-Ndiagu Road.

The assailants, reportedly on a motorcycle, intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka expressed shock over the killing of Fr. Eya.

The Chancellor of the diocese, Fr. Cajetan Iyidobi, who signed the statement prayed for the soul of Fr. Eya to rest in peace.

The statement read, “Shocked to the marrow, it is with crushing pain and sorrow, yet a total submission to the will of the Almighty God and a firm hope in the resurrection of the dead, that I inform you of the tragic death of yet another brother of ours, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya.

“He was shot dead yesterday, 19 September 2025 along Eha-Alumona – Eha-Ndiagu road.

“Let us remain ardent in prayer that God sees us through this period of devastating anguish. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

As of press time, the Enugu State Police Command had yet to release an official statement on the killing.