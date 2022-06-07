Advertisement

New York Raises Age For Owning Semiautomatic Rifle

Channels Television  
Updated June 7, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

New York’s governor raised the age for buying a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 Monday as she tightened gun laws following the racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Kathy Hochul approved a package of gun reform laws that had been passed by the state senate in the wake of last month’s shooting that killed 10 Black people.

The measures come amid a spate of mass killings in the United States that have sparked renewed calls for greater gun control laws.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of gunning down the shoppers at Tops Friendly Market using a an AR-15 assault rifle that he had bought legally.

As well as being at least 21 years old, buyers of semiautomatic rifles will now also have to obtain a permit, meaning undergoing a background check.

Democratic New York already has some of the strongest gun laws in America.

The new laws also ban most civilians from purchasing body armor, such as bullet-proof vests.

Gendron, a white supremacist, was wearing heavy body armor during his alleged attack on May 14.

Hochul also agreed to expand the state’s “red flag” laws, which allow courts to take away guns from people deemed a risk to themselves and others.

Ten days after the Buffalo shooting, a teenaged gunman shot dead 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul holds up signed legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Passed by lawmakers last week, one restriction includes banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, among a series of other changes. The bills were passed in the wake of two recent mass shootings where an 18-year-old man fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 in Buffalo, New York and just 10 days later an 18-year old man shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

US President Joe Biden has called for new gun-control legislation, including a ban on assault weapons.

At a minimum, Biden has said lawmakers should raise the age at which assault weapons can be purchased from 18 to 21.

But gun regulation faces deep resistance in the United States, from most Republicans and some rural-state Democrats.

US gun violence has killed more than 18,000 people so far in 2022, including nearly 10,300 suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.



More on World News

Two-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots And Kills Father In Florida

Contact Made In Case Of Two German Girls Missing In Paraguay

Dominican Republic Minister Shot Dead In Office

Homeless Man Drowns As Police Officers Watch

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV