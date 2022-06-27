Advertisement

US Plans To Supply Ukraine Missiles

Channels Television  
Updated June 27, 2022

STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, a source familiar with the process told AFP on Monday.

President Joe Biden “has made the procurement of advanced air defence systems for Ukraine a priority”, the source said, asking not to be identified.

An announcement is “likely this week” on the purchase of an “advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defence system”, as well as other weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.



More on World News

Zelensky Asks G7 To Limit Price Of Russian Oil

G7 Vows Solidarity With Ukraine ‘As long As It Takes

Man Tried Over Murder Of Student Who Refused Advances

Johnson Showed ‘Lots Of Enthusiasm’ On Wider European Community Idea – Macron Office

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV