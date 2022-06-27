US Plans To Supply Ukraine Missiles

The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks, a source familiar with the process told AFP on Monday.

President Joe Biden “has made the procurement of advanced air defence systems for Ukraine a priority”, the source said, asking not to be identified.

An announcement is “likely this week” on the purchase of an “advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defence system”, as well as other weaponry to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion.