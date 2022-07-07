Abducted Catholic Priests Regain Freedom In Edo

Two abducted Catholic priests abducted earlier by gunmen in Edo State have regained their freedom.

The victims – Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh, of St Joseph Retreat Centre, Ugboha – were rescued on Wednesday, according to police authorities.

In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, said the clerics were moved to Government House in Benin, where they were received by acting Governor Philip Shaibu.

The police spokesperson reiterated the commitment of the State Police Command to maintaining the peace enjoyed by the Edo people.

She extended the warning by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, for criminals to eschew all forms of vices as the security operatives are ready to clamp down on them and bring them to justice.

The priests were kidnapped on July 2 between Ehor and Iruekpen communities while returning to Uromi in Edo State.