Troops Kill Two Notorious Kidnappers, Rescue Nine Travellers

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have killed two notorious kidnappers, arrested two armed robbers, and rescued nine travellers in the northern part of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the soldiers recorded the feats in operations conducted alongside police operatives between Thursday and Saturday last week in a bid to sustain efforts at ensuring a hitch-free and peaceful Sallah celebration.

“Notably on 7 and 8 July 2022, troops of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with Plateau State Police Command, arrested two notorious kidnappers, Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdullahi, at Beco Junction Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State,” he said.

“Suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities within Plateau and Bauchi States, including the murder of Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid (Shaba) at Ex-Land Village on 22 Jun 22.”

According to the military spokesman, the suspects also revealed one Mallam Buhari Umar as the leader of the gang

“However, while enroute the criminals’ hideout, the suspects attempted to escape and were neutralised,” he said.

Onyeuko stated that troops also conducted a raid operation at Mailafia, Nisama, Dogon Filli and Gidan Waya – all in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

During the operation, he disclosed that troops arrested two suspected armed robbers identified as George Yakubu and George Joseph.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include three fabricated AK 47 riffles, a knife, a cutting hoe, a cutter, and a spanner.

“Also, on the same day, troops responded to a distress call that gunmen have attacked a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number ‘LFA 322 YR Nasarawa’ at Dogon Filli village in Jema’a LGA,” the military spokesman said.

“Troops mobilised to the scene and rescued 9 x passengers who were held hostage. The military high command commends troops of Operation Safe Haven for their efforts and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”