Insecurity: Ortom Inaugurates Community Volunteer Guards In Benue

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday inaugurated a community volunteer guards outfit.

The guards, the Governor said, are designed to address community security and safety.

He added that the volunteer guards were not established for political purposes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ortorm, speaking at the launch of the volunteer guards in Makurdi, said Nigerians must encourage community-based solutions for security.

He tasked men of the volunteer guards to avoid the temptation of abusing the powers conferred on them by the state’s law.

Benue has witnessed several herdsmen attack in recent years and the community volunteer guards outfit is expected to help reduce such incidents.

Similar community policing initiatives are present in different parts of Nigeria.

Policing in Nigeria remains controlled by the Federal Government.

However, calls for state policing have intensified in recent years amid high levels of insecurity.