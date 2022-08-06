‘Hard Decisions’ Needed To End ASUU Strike – JAMB Registrar

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to sheathe its sword and come to a truce with the Federal Government over their ongoing strike.

According to the JAMB registrar, both parties will have to take hard decisions if the issues are to be solved permanently,

He made the comments during a tour of some centres in Lagos where JAMB’s mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination held.

READ ALSO: FG Can’t Borrow N1.1trn To End ASUU Strike – Festus Keyamo

“I appeal to ASUU, I appeal to government,” Professor Oloyede said. “Please solve the problem so our children can go back to school.

“Even if ASUU goes back to the classroom, that will not prevent it from happening tomorrow.

“I believe that what we should do is to look at the system. And take some very hard decisions.

“If we do not take hard decisions, we are postponing the evil day.”