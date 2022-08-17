No Plot To Remove National Chairman, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party has no plans of removing its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, the ruling party described reports suggesting that Senator Adamu is set to be removed as untrue.

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Sen. Adamu since assuming office as the National Chairman,” Morka’s statement read in part.

“Our Party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by the boring chirps of idle speculators.”

It said: “The opposition PDP is quite welcome to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendoes and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

“The National Working Committee of our Party stands united under Sen. Adamu’s leadership as National Chairman with the singular commitment to winning the next general election.”