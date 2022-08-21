Bandit Kingpin Bello Turji Has Embraced Peace In Zamfara – Deputy Governor

A notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji has embraced the peace initiative of the Zamfara State Government as part of efforts to end banditry in the north-western state.

Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Nasiha, disclosed this during a conference on security in Gusau, the State capital organized by the Students Union Of Medina University.

Nasiha commended Turji for deciding to shun banditry, saying his action is bringing about relative peace in the three local government areas which were hitherto the frontline of banditry in Zamfara State.

According to the deputy governor, for the past five weeks, there has not been a clash between the Fulanis and Hausas in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas of the State as a result of the dialogue to broker peace between the two warring factions in the State.

“There were several wars which fought but that did not stop the parties involved from dialogue to resolve their differences through a peace deal,” he said.

“It is in the light of this that governor Bello Mohammed thought it is necessary to use kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. It would not be a gun battle or a war using whatever weapons between the bandits and the people.”

He also disclosed that the committee constituted by Governor Bello Matawalle chaired him had held a peace meeting with nine bandits’ camps at Magami District and Dansadau Emirate of Gusau and Maru Local Government Areas of the State to stop attacking innocent citizens.

“This is why in the last three months at Magami District, there has not been any bandits attack as a result of the peace initiative with the bandits. The Committee met with nine bandits’ camps at Magami and Dansadau Emirate where the bandits raised their concerns.

“They said the Hausas always attacked and raped their women, killing the Fulanis on their way to or returning from the market. There is no school built for our children, this ignorance pushed them to join in engaging banditry.”

He further stated that Turji, who keyed into the amnesty of Governor Bello Matawalle, is now launching an offensive against the terrorists in the areas to ensure peace and stability returns to the state.