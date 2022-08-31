Kwara Undergrads Found Dead In Hostel

Two students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Tobiloba Daniel and his suspected lover, Arewa Abayomi have been found dead in their hostel.

The deceased were both 200 level students of university and were writing the ongoing examinations when the incident happened.

According to one of the students who spoke in confidence, “We suspect there are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the University and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. But suspect it’s a case of poison,” he said.

The Director, University Relations, Hajia Saeedat Aliyu said there is no official communication on the matter.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident with our correspondent.

“The information was that the two of them were found dead inside their room and the police were alerted,” he said.

“Our officers pull down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy. But investigation into the matter is ongoing.”