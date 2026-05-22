Kwara Speaker Danladi Clinches APC Gov Ticket

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Danladi, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This followed the Kwara APC governorship primaries held in the 193 wards of the state on Friday.

Announcing the results of the exercise at the banquet hall of the Kwara State Government in Ilorin, the chairman of the Kwara State APC governorship primaries and returning officer for the exercise, Musiliu Obanikoro, said that Danladi polled more than 65% of the total ballots.

Danladi polled 94,990 votes to beat his closest challenger, Abdulfatai Seriki, who got 41,700 votes, and Bashir Bolarinwa, who polled 22,118.

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Danladi was earlier announced as the choice of the party leaders and members in the state.

Seriki had earlier mobilised support for SYD in a show of solidarity for the man whom the governor had newly endorsed as the candidate of the ruling party.

From Alanamu to Ajikobi, Ojuekun, and Adewole in Ilorin West to Ibagun and Gambari in Ilorin East, field reports show SYD leading comfortably among party members who voted massively for him with his posters in their hands.

All five local government areas in the North returned more than 90% of their votes in favour of the Speaker, while he also led comfortably across the two other senatorial districts.

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In the Southern District, Offa, Oyun, Irepodun, Ekiti, Isin, Oke Ero, and Ifelodun stood firmly behind the choice of the Speaker, underscoring his strong support base across the state.

The exercise, which witnessed a large turnout of party supporters and party stakeholders, saw them conducting themselves in orderly and peaceful manners in the presence of security and INEC officials.

The governorship primaries, which involved 16 aspirants.