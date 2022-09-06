Advertisement

NSCDC Dissolves Anti-Vandals Teams Nationwide 

Channels Television  
Updated September 6, 2022
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dissolved all anti-vandal teams nationwide, Channels Television has learnt.

NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, said the dissolution was part of the reorganisation efforts of the Corps and a way of redeeming the image of the service.

He added that investigation is still ongoing in the issue of extortion of oil marketers by an official of the service.

Details later..



