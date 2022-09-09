PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima, Gbajabiamila Attend Jumat Prayers In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kasim Shettima attended Jumat prayers at the Dantata Mosque in Abuja on Friday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, who also was in attendance, shared photos of the Jumat prayers on his official social media page thereafter.

“Jumat prayers at Dantata Mosque, Abuja with APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and other worshippers,” he captioned the photos on his Facebook page.

Below are the photos: