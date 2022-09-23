Advertisement

FA Charges Ronaldo For Smashing Everton Fan’s Phone

Updated September 23, 2022
In this file photo, Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 7, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo was charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the English Football Association on Friday for an incident dating back five months.

Footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Everton on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022,” said a FA spokesperson.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

READ ALSOSuper Eagles’ Goal Is To Win Next AFCON, Says Peseiro

After the incident, which occurred when Ronaldo was making his way towards the tunnel, the 37-year-old issued a social-media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship”.

If found guilty of the charge, Ronaldo could face a ban from upcoming Premier League matches.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has only started in the league once this season under Erik ten Hag after failing to force a move away from Old Trafford during the transfer window.

In a statement, United said: “We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We will be supporting the player in response to the charge.”

