Tribunal Begins Sitting In Oyetola Vs Adeleke Suit

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday commenced sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, in a suit between the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola; and the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

The legal teams of the two politicians are slugging it out before the Tribunal amid heavy security at the premises, in the Government House in Osogbo.

The Appeal Court in Abuja had recently rejected Oyetola’s request to relocate the sitting of the Tribunal to Abuja.

The Court of Appeal noted that after due consultation on, and consideration of Oyetola’s request, the President of the Court was unable to accede to the proposal as the security agencies in the state have assured the Court of their cooperation and support in enhancing the security of the Tribunal and its sittings.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had in July announced Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of the governorship election in the state.

INEC said Adeleke won 17 of the 30 local government areas during the election whilst Oyetola who sought re-election on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress, won 13 local governments.