Burna Boy Drops Visuals For ‘Its Plenty’

Nigerian Artiste, Burna Boy, has released the video of ‘Its Plenty’ the 9th track off of his sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

The visuals were released on Tuesday and was announced via The African Giant’s Twitter handle.

Let’s celebrate life!! It’s plenty video live now https://t.co/Ea596dkmXd — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 27, 2022

The video was directed by Troy Roscoe who is a film director from the UK. He garnered over 200 million views by creating visuals for some contemporary cultures.

It starts with scenes from a range of festival stages he rocked this year and brings to perspective his star power with the massive crowds he pulls wherever he goes.

The star’s birthday celebrations seem to have continued well into the year, as Burna’s global success Love, Damini was released a week after his 31st birthday this year, and birthday cakes and candles were sprinkled throughout the music video which seems to be an ongoing celebration.

Burna can be seen partying alongside his team members, as well as handing out sweet treats to fans and supporters from his “It’s Plenty Ice Cream” truck.

The 3 minutes and 55 seconds video already has over 1.5 million views on the artiste’s YouTube page, showing different clips of Burna Boy at different concerts with his fans and also cameos Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

The album which was released on the 8th of July has for the past 12 weeks been among the top 15 albums in the Worldwide apple music album chart, and has hit over 200 million streams on Boomplay and Spotify each.

The song has received a lot of positive reactions from the musician’s fans all over the world.

Burna Boy it’s plenty video be giving me joy. One of my favorite song 🎵 off the Love ❤️ Damini Album 💿 pic.twitter.com/wybiis7KYN — son of big wiz (@bigwiziii) September 27, 2022

I tweeted this when Love Damini dropped. pic.twitter.com/YPHmfaLwV3 — Seun Dudu (@dudubody) September 27, 2022