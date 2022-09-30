Appeal Court Upholds Umahi’s Senatorial Candidacy

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday dismissed an appeal by Princess Ann Agom-Eze and confirmed the Senatorial candidacy of Governor David Umahi.

Princess Agom-Eze, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi State, recently challenged Governor Umahi’s emergence as the Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone candidate, following a primary election which held in July 30, 2022.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki had in August, recognise Agom-Eze as the senatorial candidate for the Zone, however, the Court of Appeal in its judgement today set aside the High Court’s decision and all its orders.

The Appellate Court also held that the High Court was wrong when it upheld Ann’s Counter-affidavit and failed to uphold the primary election of 9th June, 2022, whereat Governor Umahi was nominated as the APC Senatorial candidate, as the nomination was never challenged by anybody within 14 days as prescribed by section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution.

The court in Abuja proceeded to grant all the reliefs sought by Governor Umahi and the APC in the trial court.