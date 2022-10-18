Advertisement

Lafarge Fined $778mn For Supporting Terror Groups In Syria

Channels Television  
Updated October 18, 2022
A logo is seen at a Lafarge concrete production plant of Javel on the banks of the river Seine in Paris, France, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Files

 

French cement giant Lafarge SA will pay a $778 million fine to the US Justice Department for supporting terror groups in Syria during the Syrian civil war, Lafarge and its parent Holcim Group announced Tuesday.

Lafarge SA and its defunct subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria “have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations in Syria from August 2013 to October 2014,” the companies said in a statement.

 



More on Business

UK PM Truss ‘Sorry’ For Economic ‘Mistakes’

Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 20.77 Percent, Highest Since 2005

UK To Review Energy Price Support Beyond Winter

Pound Jumps 1% Against Dollar On UK Govt Action

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV