Lafarge Fined $778mn For Supporting Terror Groups In Syria

French cement giant Lafarge SA will pay a $778 million fine to the US Justice Department for supporting terror groups in Syria during the Syrian civil war, Lafarge and its parent Holcim Group announced Tuesday.

Lafarge SA and its defunct subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria “have agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations in Syria from August 2013 to October 2014,” the companies said in a statement.