Giraffe Kills Toddler In South Africa 

Channels Television  
Updated October 19, 2022
Group of giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis tippelskirchi) in the savanna. Kenya. Tanzania. East Africa. (Photo by Andrey Gudkov / Biosphoto / Biosphoto via AFP)

 

A giraffe crushed to death a 16-month-old toddler in an eastern region of South Africa on Wednesday, police said, in a rare attack by the world’s tallest mammal.

The attack occurred at a game farm around 270 kilometres (168 miles) northeast of the port city of Durban.

Police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala said in a text message to AFP that a 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old daughter were attacked around 1400 GMT at Kuleni Farm in the Hluhluwe area “when they were trampled by a giraffe”.

She said the girl was taken to a nearby doctor’s practice “where she died”, while the mother was rushed to hospital for medical attention where she is in a critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Giraffes do not usually attack humans.

