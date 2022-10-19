Two Killed Over Niger Land Dispute

No fewer than two persons were reportedly killed following a land dispute between the Kambari and Fulani people in Salka, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The clash occurred on Tuesday due to ownership claims by the two sides and led to the burning down of a police station, the palace of the district head of the community and about 30 Fulani huts.

It was gathered that the Fulani ethnic stock had earlier bought a piece of land in the area some years ago which did not go down well by the villagers leading to the clash.

Sources told our reporter that an argument started while the two sides visited the said land for settlement. A Fulani man was said to have injured one of the opponents with cutlass hence the beginning of the dispute.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane confirmed the incident and expressed displeasure over the development, noting that security agents have been deployed to the area to restore peace and stability.

Also, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Services, Emmanuel Umar further confirmed the incident when contacted saying that the state government is on top of the situation to restore calm in the area.