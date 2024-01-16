Fish Out Killers Of 17 Youths In Kaduna, Fulani Leaders Tells CDS

The leaders of the Fulani community in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and the Northern Consensus Movement have called on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to probe the alleged arrest and killing of 17 youths at Ladduga in Kachia by soldiers.

The said the victims were reportedly arrested by soldiers between December 30th, 2023, and January 6, 2024, at the Ladduga grazing reserve after which their bodies were discovered inside the bush in Kachia LGA some days after.

READ ALSO: Police Inspector Detained Over Alleged Misconduct In Ogun

While addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Tuesday to register their displeasure over the killing, the National President of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused the Nigerian Army for acting unprofessionally in the arrest and killing of youths without following all the laid down legal procedures.

He claimed that the decomposing bodies of the victims were deliberately dumped at a nearby community to create friction between the Fulani community and their neighbours, adding that more youths of the community are still missing after the military invasion.

On his part, the President of the Northern Consensus Movement, Auwal Aliyu called for the immediate probe and arrest of the soldiers who carried out the extra-judicial killings.

He stated that the move would douse the already-built tension in the Ladduga community.