Thursday News Recap: Tinubu’s Swears-in Musa; Boris Johnson Hails Nigerians; Fulani Genocide Claim+More

Musa Takes Charge

Tinubu Swears In Musa As Defence Minister Amid Rising Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in General Christopher Musa as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, marking a significant step in restructuring the nation’s security architecture. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, just a day after Musa’s confirmation by the Senate following an intense five-hour screening session. Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga shared images of the oath-taking on his official X account.

Musa’s appointment comes at a critical time, as Nigeria grapples with rising insecurity marked by mass abductions, banditry, and kidnappings. His confirmation follows heightened global attention, including warnings from US President Donald Trump, who threatened military action over what he described as mass killings of Christians in Nigeria. The Federal Government has responded with a reshuffle of security chiefs, positioning Musa at the helm of defence strategy.

More Ambassadorial Nominees

Tinubu Names Ex-Rivers Administrator, Ibas, 64 Others

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu submitted a fresh list of 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation. The nominees include 34 career ambassadors and 31 non-career ambassadors, and high commissioners. Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the President’s letter on the floor during plenary.

The non-career list features several notable political figures, such as former Rivers State administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete (retd.), a former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, ex-Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and former presidential aide Reno Omokri. Others include Senator Ita Enang, former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chioma Ohakim, Bello Danbazau, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

With this new submission, the total number of ambassadorial candidates sent to the Senate rises to 68, three of whom — Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, and Ayodele Oke — have already been screened.

Genocide Claim Resurfaces

Miyetti Allah Alleges Decades-Long Genocide Against Fulani Pastoralists

The National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani socio-cultural association, Saleh Alhassan, claims Fulani pastoralists have faced what he described as “genocide” over the past 25 years. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Alhassan alleged that pastoralists have been deliberately targeted, displaced, and criminalised in several states, while accusing some groups of exaggerating violence to attract foreign aid.

He criticised the bypassing of Nigerian institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission and the Senate, noting that his organisation has not been invited to present its memorandum on resolving the farmer-herder crisis. His remarks come amid worsening insecurity across Nigeria, with recent attacks highlighting the scale of the crisis. In the last two weeks, over 350 people, including schoolchildren, have been abducted and at least seven killed in incidents spanning Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, and other states.

Boris Johnson Hails Nigeria

Ex-PM Praises Nigeria’s Cultural, Economic, Global Contributions

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, praised Nigeria’s global contributions, highlighting its cultural, economic, and human capital exports. At the 2025 Imo State Economic Summit in Owerri, Johnson commended Nigeria for sending “future leaders” like UK minister Kemi Badenoch, while also enriching the world with oil, Nollywood films, medical professionals, and tech innovators.

He also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence and clean energy in shaping Nigeria’s future, applauding Governor Hope Uzodimma’s efforts in infrastructure and security. He urged British firms to seize opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector, predicting that the demand for sustainable electricity will be “colossal.”

The summit drew global leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima (representing President Bola Tinubu), Liberian President Joseph Boakai, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, business mogul Aliko Dangote, and other dignitaries.

Poverty-Reduction Bill Advances

Senate Backs Creation Of Nationwide Service Centre

The Nigerian Senate has passed, through second reading, a bill sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu aimed at reducing extreme poverty and strengthening social protection systems nationwide. The proposed legislation seeks to consolidate existing welfare interventions under a new Social Welfare Service, which would operate as a department of the humanitarian affairs ministry with offices in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The service would design and implement programmes such as food and cash transfers, education stipends, housing support, subsidies for farmers, credit schemes, and allowances for the elderly and persons with disabilities. A national register of beneficiaries and safety centres across the federation is also planned to ensure accountability. Lawmakers unanimously backed the bill, citing the need to eliminate corruption and inefficiency, and it has now been referred to the committee on public service for further consideration within four weeks.

Invest At Home

Dangote Urges African Entrepreneurs To Invest Locally, Targets Fertiliser Expansion

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, did not mince words when he appealed to African entrepreneurs to invest in the continent as a priority to attracting foreign capital. Speaking at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 on Thursday, Dangote emphasised that Africa’s vast mineral wealth and resources must be harnessed by local investors to drive growth, noting that “if we don’t invest at home, nobody will come and invest here.” He cited his decision to expand the Dangote Refinery as proof of his commitment to investing in Nigeria and Africa.

Dangote also announced ambitious expansion plans, including raising his fertiliser production capacity from 3 million tons of urea to 12 million tons by 2028, making the Dangote Group Nigeria’s largest fertiliser producer. He revealed that the refinery will soon reach 1.4 million barrels per day, surpassing Reliance’s global record of 1.25 million barrels. Dangote assured Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma of his intention to invest in the state, reinforcing his call for African-led investments to unlock the continent’s economic potential.