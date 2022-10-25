Lagos Govt Orders Coroner’s Inquest Into Death Of IVD’s Wife

The Lagos State Government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death of the late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of popular Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD.

The late Bimbo allegedly died on October 15, 2022 as a result of severe fire injuries she sustained in her matrimonial home. Some other accounts attribute her death to an alleged long history of domestic violence.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Moyosore Onigbanjo who gave the directive for the inquest disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists.

Onigbanjo, in the statement, said that thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

He added that the findings of the investigation would be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.

“A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested, in line with section 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.”

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death,” he said.

The AG also noted that as a government, the security and wellbeing of citizens were of utmost importance while assuring the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

He charged the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) to assist the Police and other law enforcement agencies in investigating the case and ascertaining the cause of death of the late Bimbo Ogbonna which had attracted wide media attention.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi has reiterated the state government’s resolve to ensure perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence crimes are brought to face the full wrath of the law.