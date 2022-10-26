Three Killed, Several Injured In Lagos Accident

Three persons have died, and several others injured following an accident in the Ketu area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

The accident which took place in the early hours of the day was due to a brake failure from a BRT bus, the spokesman of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) Adebayo Taofiq told Channels Television.

He explained that preliminary investigations showed that the brake failure resulted in the bus ramming into a commercial bus. The commercial vehicle because of the collision, rammed into passers-by and some persons at a bus stop.

The remains of the deceased have been evacuated while the injured are in hospital, he said.