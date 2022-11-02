Aviation Union Ends Strike As Firm Recalls Disengaged Workers

After hours of protest at the entrance gates of the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) Terminal in Lagos State, aviation workers on Tuesday terminated their strike and vacated the gates for resumption of flight operations.

The aviation workers under the aegis of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) had on Tuesday morning blocked the MMA2 terminal gates, disrupting airport operations as airlines suspend flights.

The union protested the “unprovoked termination” of the appointment of 34 aviation workers by the operators of the airport terminal, the B-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

The union listed those affected by the disengagement to include ATSSSAN Branch Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Women Leader who were said to demand “the payment of terminal benefits to staff members who exited the service of the company lawfully in line with the signed Conditions of Service”.

However, hours after the protest, ATSSSAN General Secretary, Francis Akinjolie said BASL has recalled the disengaged workers.

“The strike that was embarked upon today against the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited has been called off pursuant the acceptance by the company to recall the laid off members of our union and an undertaking to pay their salaries,” Akinjolie said in a statement late Tuesday.

According to him, the agreement was reached at a meeting empaneled by the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and airport security agencies.