Report Of Our Chairman’s Resignation Lies From Opposition – Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) has debunked the rumoured resignation of its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

In a tweet on its verified handle on Wednesday, the party said reports that Abure has resigned and dumped LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi are lies from opposition parties.

“We are set to take back Nigeria come 2023,” the party added.

Please disregard the news going round that our @NgLabour National Chairman has resigned and dumped @PeterObi. It is a lie from the opposition. We are set to take back Nigeria come 2023.#ObiDatti2023#PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/3U1PqYEq7b — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) November 2, 2022

Abure could not be immediately reached for comments on Thursday.

On Saturday, Abure was in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, with Obi and other party leaders at the campaign flag off for the 2023 elections.

According to him, Nigeria is sick and shouldn’t be handed over to “sick” people.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Manifesto Is A Campaign Against Buhari’s Govt – Bwala

“Our presidential candidate no dey go hospital; he is strong. Our presidential candidate no dey sick, the vice-presidential candidate no dey sick.

“Today, the country is sick. It is sick from insecurity, it is sick from unemployment, the economy is not working. If you put everything together, the country is sick and we cannot hand it over to sick people; we need vibrant, young, energetic people who can be awake day and night to solve the problems of the country and we have that person.

“We also need somebody who has character, integrity, somebody that will not take our money abroad,” he said.

Obi is in the 2023 presidential race with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the contest that has been described by analysts as three-horse race.