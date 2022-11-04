Insecurity: Onaiyekan Urges Nigerians To Pray Against Troublemakers

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, His Eminence John Cardinal Onayekan, has called on Nigerians to pray to God to change the heart and minds of those who are causing problems in the country.

He made the call at a national prayer meeting organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday.

The prayer meeting which is holding at the National Christian Centre, Abuja is being attended by Christians from across different denominations.

Cardinal Onaiyekan lamented the current security challenges in the country and the alleged complicity on the part of security agencies.

He said there is pervasive deep frustration at the apparent inability of the government to restore peace and normalcy in the country.

Noting that “it is as if nowhere is safe,” Onaiyekan said the situation has made it imperative for Christians to rise and intercede for the land.

Drawing lessons from the book of 2 chronicles 7:12-20, the Archbishop Emeritus said a nation cannot be restored unless it is purged of its sins, and that those who pray for the restoration of the country must change from their ways.

Also in attendance was the CAN President, Dr. Daniel Okoh, among other clergymen.

The prayer session which focuses on national security and peace, economic prosperity, and national unity, saw prayers also offered for Nigerians in captivity of kidnappers, including the remaining Chibok school girls and Leah Sharibu who was among the girls abducted from the Government Girls School, Dapchi in Yobe State.

Intercessions were also made for good governance and leadership in Nigeria as well as for peaceful elections in 2023.