Hoodlums Set INEC Office Ablaze In Ogun 

Channels Television  
Updated November 10, 2022
A map of Ogun, a state in south-west Nigeria.

 

With about three months to the 2023 general elections, suspected hoodlums on Thursday razed an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located at Iyana Mortuary Junction in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. 

The registration area, the store and the conference room of the building were affected by the inferno.

Hoodlums, numbering about eight, had scaled the perimeter fence of the building, jumped into the premises and set the office building on fire from the back.

It was learnt that the security guard at the facility made a distress call to the police in the early hour of the day saying the facility was on fire.

The police from the Ibara Division were said to have mobilised detectives to the scene.

Fire fighters have also arrived the scene to put out the fire.



