Adeleke Freezes Osun Accounts, Reverse State’s Name

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has frozen all government accounts and also reversed the state’s name.

He made the decision in his inaugural speech as the governor of the South-West State on Sunday, saying the move will be backed by the right orders. The ‘Dancing Senator’ as he is called accused his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola of taking some malicious actions against him including the appointment of permanent secretaries.

Governor Adeleke thus, issued the following directives which will be backed up with appropriate Executive orders:

“Immediate freezing of all government accounts in banks and other financial institutions. Immediate establishment of a panel to carry out an inventory and recover all government assets. An immediate establishment of a panel to review all appointments and major decisions of the immediate past administration taken after the 17th of July 2022

“An immediate reversal to the constitutionally recognised name of our state, Osun State. All government insignia, correspondences, and signages should henceforth reflect Osun State rather than State of Osun which is unknown to the Nigerian constitution.”

Aside from this, he promised to serve the people of the state but admitted that the challenges ahead are “enormous”.

“As I accept the mantle of leadership entrusted upon me by the people of our dear state, I am conscious of the enormous challenges and responsibilities ahead of me and will begin from this hour workday and night with deep sense of purpose to be a servant to you all,” he said in the inaugural address.

“Let me state here that from the education, health, mining sector, agriculture, road infrastructure, and supply of potable water, let it be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual. And I repeat, it is no longer business as usual,” Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) added.

“Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice, and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.”