Osun Assembly Counters Adeleke’s Reversal Of State’s Name

The Osun House of Assembly says the state will continue to be known as the “State of Osun” as against “Osun State”.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had in his inaugural speech ordered a reversal to “Osun State” instead of the “State of Osun” which was adopted by the Rauf Aregbesola administration.

But hours after, the Osun Assembly countered the move, maintaining that the adoption of the “State of Osun” is “a matter of law”.

“The usage of the state anthem, crest, and the flag is an enactment of the law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not choice,” the Assembly said in a statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity Kunle Akande.

“The enactment of ‘state of Osun anthem, crest and flag law, 2012’ assented to on the 18th of December, 2012, contained in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V, which carefully details every component of this law is not in ambiguity.

“Schedule I is the State Anthem, Schedule II has to do with the State Crest, and Schedule III is the symbolic significance of elements in the Flag.

“Lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect recognising ‘Osun State’, the Assembly, pending the determination and exhaustion of all legal means would not be drawn into this matter.

“However, the State shall and will continue to be described as the state of the virtuous (Ipinle Omoluabi).”