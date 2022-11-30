NDDC Conducts Tests For 3,000 Scholarship Applicants

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has commenced a Computer-Based Test, CBT, for three thousand applicants for its Postgraduate Scholarship programme from the nine Niger Delta states.

Speaking at the Information and Communication Technology Centre of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, where the tests are being conducted, the NDDC Deputy Director, Education, Mrs. Idara Akpabio. noted that over 13,915 applications for the local and foreign Postgraduate Scholarship was received by the Commission, from which the successful applicants for the tests were selected.

READ ALSO: Alleged Rape: Court Remands Medical Doctor In Ikoyi Prison

She explained: “The successful applicants for the Computer Based Test are drawn from all the nine Niger Delta states and there are six test sessions per day, spread over three days. We had some challenges during the selection processes which did not go beyond the inability of prospective applicants to submit the relevant information and documents.

“The selection process wasn’t much of a challenge. We had about 13,915 applications. To get the appropriate persons, we had to look out for those with first class, second class upper, and 2:2. Some of them, in a bid to finish the application, uploaded blank sheets. We had to select those with complete credentials. We ended up selecting 3,000 applicants.”

The Project Consultant, Mr. Godson Edozie commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, and the management of the NDDC for being consistent and resilient in ensuring the sustainability of the NDDC postgraduate scholarship scheme. He commended the Commission for giving hope to the youths of the Niger Delta through the programme, noting that 2022 is the first time that the NDDC will be offering foreign Scholarship in only the Master’s Degree category.

In his remarks, a Deputy Director, Information and Communication Technology, Rivers State University, Dr. Sunny Orike, a 2011 recipient of the NDDC Foreign Scholarship Award, commended the Commission for giving the Niger Delta youths the opportunity of having an enriching global experience through education.

An applicant who participated in the NDDC CB Test, Daniel Kwelli applauded the Commission for giving him the opportunity to participate in the test, saying that he was hopeful of going through to the next phase of the selection process. “This test means a lot to me and it is also the opportunity that I’ve been looking for. The examination was very transparent, I hope I will be selected for the scholarship and I will come back to Nigeria and develop my area of discipline.”