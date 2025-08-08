Malpractice: WAEC Culpable, Aware Of Sites Leaking Exam Questions — Lagos NUT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos Wing, has accused the West African Examination Council (WAEC) of culpability in the malpractice recorded in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and claims the examination body is aware of platforms where questions are leaked.

WAEC, which recently released the 2025 WASSCE results, attributed the failure in the examination to the body’s stringent measures to curb malpractice and claimed it discovered it during the marking of the scripts.

But the NUT Lagos Wing Chairman, Akintoye Hassan, told Channels Television’s The Morning Brief that the examination body cannot feign ignorance about websites where questions are leaked.

“Now, relating that back to the earlier assertion I’d made—that there are sites that the so-called questions, some of these younger ones access them, WAEC is aware of this,” the Lagos NUT chief said on Friday in response to WAEC’s claim of malpractice in the 2025 examination.

“So if you could not curb malpractices at that end, whereby your question got leaked, because the issue of this latest exam whereby students wrote the exam late in the night was as a result of the fact that WAEC admitted that their question had leaked.

“So, do you not see the correlation? So if students can ask questions via some, you know, fraudulent sites, WAEC is culpable.”

WAEC Resolves Glitches

On Wednesday, WAEC announced glitches in the just-released 2025 examination results, suspending the checking of the results.

WAEC listed the results affected to include Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics, leading to outcry by students, parents, and other stakeholders.

The technical issues were later resolved following the review of the results earlier released by the regional examination body.

“The Council, being a responsive body that is sensitive to fairness and professionalism, has decided to urgently review and correct the technical glitches that led to the situation, as a result, access to the WASSCE (SC) 2025 results has been temporarily denied on the result checker portal,” WAEC said.

When asked about the review of the results, Hassan commended WAEC for taking responsibility, calling it a “welcome development.”

“Ensuring that there is transparency in handling the situation to the benefit of the parties concerned – and I think now coming out to accept the responsibility that they had a glitch within their system – is a welcome development,” he said.