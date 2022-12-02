Again, Uruguay Shatter Ghana’s World Cup Dreams 

Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in a Group H encounter on Friday to end the Black Stars’ dreams of making the last 16 of the competition.

Despite the win, Uruguay did not advance to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup after South Korea defeated Portugal 1-2 in another Group H tie.

With three points from two games, Ghana were heading into Friday’s game with a win and revenge for their 2010 controversial loss against the Uruguayans in mind.

Veteran striker Luis Suarez was at the centre of the pre-match build-up because of his infamous handball in the 2010 quarter-finals, which helped eliminate Ghana.

His name was booed loudly by the Ghana fans when it was read out by the stadium announcers and he got the same treatment every time he touched the ball. He was also leading the protests when Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute.

Ghana had the chance to go ahead in the tie but Dede Ayew’s penalty in the 21st minute was saved by Sergio Rochet who had brought down Mohammed Kudus.

But five minutes later, Giorgian de Arrascaeta nodded home his country’s first goal in the competition. He doubled the tally after his low shot beat Ati Zigi in his near post to revive Uruguay’s dreams of making the next round.

The score remained so heading into the break with the South Americans in good standing to make the last 16.

Ghana struggled to create anything in response. The closest they came to pulling a goal back came with nine minutes remaining, when Rochet brilliantly tipped away Kudus’s powerful low drive.

While Uruguay needed the results in the other game to go their way, substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner in injury time to rescue South Korea from the brink of World Cup elimination in a thrilling 2-1 victory over already-qualified Portugal on Friday.

Uruguay then realised they needed another goal and poured forward but were unable to find make the breakthrough. The match ended with pushing and shoving, with Suarez distraught at his team’s fate.

The development meant the South Americans are out of the tournament despite the win over Otto Addo’s charges. South Korea and Portugal advance as runners-up and winners respectively.

Both sides will know their next foes when the Group G matches would be concluded later in the day. Brazil have already booked their spot in the round of 16 but Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia also have a chance of making it out of the group if results go in their favour.